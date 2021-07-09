There’s One Major Difference About Concerts at The New York State Fair This Year in Syracuse
The New York State Fair is back in Syracuse this year for 18 days from August 20 to September 6. If you're someone who has previously attended the free concerts at the Fair, there's one major difference this year.
Honestly, I didn't even realize it was different until earlier this week when I saw two lineups for "Chevy Court" and "Chevy Stage." You mean, they aren't the same thing? No, not at all. Maybe you knew that, maybe you didn't, but I thought it should be shared in case you didn't realize it either.
“We’re planning the biggest and best fair in our 180-year history and investing more than ever in the greatest free music lineup at any fair in America,” said Troy Waffner, the NYS Fair Director. “Moving our biggest shows to the 15-acre Chevy Park stage means more people than ever will be able to enjoy these concerts and have plenty of room to feel safe and comfortable and to dance if the spirit moves them.”
Chevy Court is located at the front of the Fairgrounds. It's been the home of most of the major free concerts that the Fair has held in the past. Chevy Stage is new as of 2021, and is located at the west end of the Fairgrounds by Gate 10.
Concerts at Chevy Court have held hundreds of thousands of people in the past, so Fair staff wanted to create an alternate space to hold more people for the bigger acts scheduled during the 18 day run.
According to LocalSYR, the nationally touring shows will take place on the Chevy Court stage at 7PM. and on the Chevy Park stage at 8PM. Concerts scheduled for 2PM. will be scheduled for either stage, depending on the Fair’s estimate of attendance. Local and regional bands will be scheduled to perform on both stages, depending on the available openings.
I remember the first concert I saw at Chevy Court was Lady A back in 2010. Since then, I've seen Bruno Mars, Smashmouth, Jason Derulo, Florida Georgia Line, Nick Jonas, among others. I've waited at those benches for hours to be able to enjoy the concerts later in the evening, and it was all so worth it. Being that close is such a memorable experience.
Are you heading to any of these concerts? Let us know inside the station app. Maybe we'll see you there.
Chevy Stage Lineup 2021
|Friday, August 20, 2021
|2:00pm
|Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots
|Friday, August 20, 2021
|8:00pm
|Nas
|Saturday, August 21, 2021
|2:00pm
|98 Degrees
|Sunday, August 22, 2021
|8:00pm
|Brothers Osborne
|Monday, August 23, 2021
|8:00pm
|Foreigner
|Tuesday, August 24, 2021
|8:00pm
|Train
|Wednesday, August 25, 2021
|2:00pm
|Jameson Rodgers
|Wednesday, August 25, 2021
|8:00pm
|REO Speedwagon
|Thursday, August 26, 2021
|8:00pm
|Bell Biv DeVoe
|Friday, August 27, 2021
|2:00pm
|Sister Sledge
|Friday, August 27, 2021
|8:00pm
|Melissa Etheridge
|Saturday, August 28, 2021
|8:00pm
|The Beach Boys
|Sunday, August 29, 2021
|2:00pm
|Noah Cyrus
|Sunday, August 29, 2021
|8:00pm
|Dropkick Murphys
|Monday, August 30, 2021
|8:00pm
|Justin Moore
|Tuesday, August 31, 2021
|8:00pm
|Halestorm
|Wednesday, September 1, 2021
|8:00pm
|Nelly
|Thursday, September 2, 2021
|8:00pm
|Third Eye Blind
|Friday, September 3, 2021
|8:00pm
|AJR
|Saturday, September 4, 2021
|2:00pm
|Cold War Kids
|Sunday, September 5, 2021
|2:00pm
|Jesse McCartney
Chevy Court Lineup 2021
|Friday, August 20, 2021
|7:00pm
|LoCash
|Saturday, August 21, 2021
|7:00pm
|RATT
|Monday, August 23, 2021
|2:00pm
|Jimmy Sturr and His Orchestra
|Monday, August 23, 2021
|7:00pm
|Bishop Briggs
|Tuesday, August 24, 2021
|2:00pm
|The Spinners
|Tuesday, August 24, 2021
|7:00pm
|DSL* Dire Straits Legacy
|Wednesday, August 25, 2021
|7:00pm
|Russell Dickerson
|Thursday, August 26, 2021
|7:00pm
|Three Dog Night
|Saturday, August 28, 2021
|7:00pm
|Great White and Vixen
|Sunday, August 29, 2021
|7:00pm
|Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
|Monday, August 30, 2021
|2:00pm
|Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
|Monday, August 30, 2021
|7:00pm
|Grandson
|Tuesday, August 31, 2021
|2:00pm
|The Oak Ridge Boys
|Tuesday, August 31, 2021
|7:00pm
|Jamey Johnson
|Wednesday, September 1, 2021
|2:00pm
|Sheena Easton
|Wednesday, September 1, 2021
|7:00pm
|Blue Öyster Cult
|Thursday, September 2, 2021
|7:00pm
|Starship featuring Mickey Thomas
|Friday, September 3, 2021
|2:00pm
|Uncle Kracker
|Friday, September 3, 2021
|7:00pm
|Blues Traveler
|Sunday, September 5, 2021
|2:00pm
|The Mavericks En Español
|Sunday, September 5, 2021
|7:00pm
|The Mavericks
|Monday, September 6, 2021
|7:00pm
|Resurrection: A Journey Tribute