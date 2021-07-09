There’s One Major Difference About Concerts at The New York State Fair This Year in Syracuse

Nathan Collier via Unsplash

The New York State Fair is back in Syracuse this year for 18 days from August 20 to September 6. If you're someone who has previously attended the free concerts at the Fair, there's one major difference this year.

Honestly, I didn't even realize it was different until earlier this week when I saw two lineups for "Chevy Court" and "Chevy Stage." You mean, they aren't the same thing? No, not at all. Maybe you knew that, maybe you didn't, but I thought it should be shared in case you didn't realize it either.

“We’re planning the biggest and best fair in our 180-year history and investing more than ever in the greatest free music lineup at any fair in America,” said Troy Waffner, the NYS Fair Director. “Moving our biggest shows to the 15-acre Chevy Park stage means more people than ever will be able to enjoy these concerts and have plenty of room to feel safe and comfortable and to dance if the spirit moves them.”

Chevy Court is located at the front of the Fairgrounds. It's been the home of most of the major free concerts that the Fair has held in the past. Chevy Stage is new as of 2021, and is located at the west end of the Fairgrounds by Gate 10.

Credit: NY State Fair

Concerts at Chevy Court have held hundreds of thousands of people in the past, so Fair staff wanted to create an alternate space to hold more people for the bigger acts scheduled during the 18 day run.

According to LocalSYR, the nationally touring shows will take place on the Chevy Court stage at 7PM. and on the Chevy Park stage at 8PM. Concerts scheduled for 2PM. will be scheduled for either stage, depending on the Fair’s estimate of attendance. Local and regional bands will be scheduled to perform on both stages, depending on the available openings.

I remember the first concert I saw at Chevy Court was Lady A back in 2010. Since then, I've seen Bruno Mars, Smashmouth, Jason Derulo, Florida Georgia Line, Nick Jonas, among others. I've waited at those benches for hours to be able to enjoy the concerts later in the evening, and it was all so worth it. Being that close is such a memorable experience.

Get our free mobile app

Are you heading to any of these concerts? Let us know inside the station app. Maybe we'll see you there.

Chevy Stage Lineup 2021

 Friday, August 20, 20212:00pmBobby Bones & The Raging Idiots
 Friday, August 20, 20218:00pmNas
 Saturday, August 21, 20212:00pm98 Degrees
 Sunday, August 22, 20218:00pmBrothers Osborne
 Monday, August 23, 20218:00pmForeigner
 Tuesday, August 24, 20218:00pmTrain
 Wednesday, August 25, 20212:00pmJameson Rodgers
 Wednesday, August 25, 20218:00pmREO Speedwagon
 Thursday, August 26, 20218:00pmBell Biv DeVoe
 Friday, August 27, 20212:00pmSister Sledge
 Friday, August 27, 20218:00pmMelissa Etheridge
 Saturday, August 28, 20218:00pmThe Beach Boys
 Sunday, August 29, 20212:00pmNoah Cyrus
 Sunday, August 29, 20218:00pmDropkick Murphys
 Monday, August 30, 20218:00pmJustin Moore
 Tuesday, August 31, 20218:00pmHalestorm
 Wednesday, September 1, 20218:00pmNelly
 Thursday, September 2, 20218:00pmThird Eye Blind
 Friday, September 3, 20218:00pmAJR
 Saturday, September 4, 20212:00pmCold War Kids
 Sunday, September 5, 20212:00pmJesse McCartney

Chevy Court Lineup 2021

 Friday, August 20, 20217:00pmLoCash
 Saturday, August 21, 20217:00pmRATT
 Monday, August 23, 20212:00pmJimmy Sturr and His Orchestra
 Monday, August 23, 20217:00pmBishop Briggs
 Tuesday, August 24, 20212:00pmThe Spinners
 Tuesday, August 24, 20217:00pmDSL* Dire Straits Legacy
 Wednesday, August 25, 20217:00pmRussell Dickerson
 Thursday, August 26, 20217:00pmThree Dog Night
 Saturday, August 28, 20217:00pmGreat White and Vixen
 Sunday, August 29, 20217:00pmSouthside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
 Monday, August 30, 20212:00pmHerman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
 Monday, August 30, 20217:00pmGrandson
 Tuesday, August 31, 20212:00pmThe Oak Ridge Boys
 Tuesday, August 31, 20217:00pmJamey Johnson
 Wednesday, September 1, 20212:00pmSheena Easton
 Wednesday, September 1, 20217:00pmBlue Öyster Cult
 Thursday, September 2, 20217:00pmStarship featuring Mickey Thomas
 Friday, September 3, 20212:00pmUncle Kracker
 Friday, September 3, 20217:00pmBlues Traveler
 Sunday, September 5, 20212:00pmThe Mavericks En Español
 Sunday, September 5, 20217:00pmThe Mavericks
 Monday, September 6, 20217:00pmResurrection: A Journey Tribute

From A to Z: Amazing Riggies in Central New York You Need To Try

These are just a few of the riggies that you can try in Central New York, from A to Z. What restaurant serves up your favorites?

What Famous People Allegedly Own Homes In Upstate New York?

What famous people allegedly own homes in Upstate New York?

Take A Look Inside The Abandoned ShoppingTown Mall In Dewitt, NY

Onondaga County currently owns the ShoppingTown Mall located in Dewitt New York near the Syracuse area. As of today, the mall is abandoned. The future of the building will go to someone who has the best vision for it. Onondaga County has issued an official request for proposals (RFP) for ShoppingTown Mall. The property will be resold to the buyer with the best plan for revitalizing the vacant property.
Proposers will need to have a demonstrated history of producing "high quality projects," according to the statement. They will also need to produce financial information related to the project."
Jordan Harmon was able to tour the property and take plenty of photos recently with permission from Onondaga County:
The main purpose of this shoot was to document this historical structure before any alterations occur. I grew up with this mall, I can remember coming here as a kid. This was the place my family did our back to school shopping and the place where I’d blow my allowance at Fun Junction playing laser tag. To see it now is shocking to say the least. The former owner of the mall clearly made no effort to maintain it, let alone stop the hundreds of leaks in the roof.

10 Places in Central New York You Need to Visit at Least Once

Looking for some of the best sights in Central New York? Here's just ten that you need to visit at least one in your life.

Take A Look At Turning Stone Casino's New Buffet: 7 Kitchens

The resort casino's culinary team has curated a menu for the restaurant’s seven market-style stations that will feature a mix of new food options, while also offering new twists on all the classics. Here's some photos of what you can expect it to look like.
Filed Under: chevy court, chevy stage, concerts, new york state fair, syracuse
Categories: Concerts
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top