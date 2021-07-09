The New York State Fair is back in Syracuse this year for 18 days from August 20 to September 6. If you're someone who has previously attended the free concerts at the Fair, there's one major difference this year.

Honestly, I didn't even realize it was different until earlier this week when I saw two lineups for "Chevy Court" and "Chevy Stage." You mean, they aren't the same thing? No, not at all. Maybe you knew that, maybe you didn't, but I thought it should be shared in case you didn't realize it either.

“We’re planning the biggest and best fair in our 180-year history and investing more than ever in the greatest free music lineup at any fair in America,” said Troy Waffner, the NYS Fair Director. “Moving our biggest shows to the 15-acre Chevy Park stage means more people than ever will be able to enjoy these concerts and have plenty of room to feel safe and comfortable and to dance if the spirit moves them.”

Chevy Court is located at the front of the Fairgrounds. It's been the home of most of the major free concerts that the Fair has held in the past. Chevy Stage is new as of 2021, and is located at the west end of the Fairgrounds by Gate 10.

Credit: NY State Fair

Concerts at Chevy Court have held hundreds of thousands of people in the past, so Fair staff wanted to create an alternate space to hold more people for the bigger acts scheduled during the 18 day run.

According to LocalSYR, the nationally touring shows will take place on the Chevy Court stage at 7PM. and on the Chevy Park stage at 8PM. Concerts scheduled for 2PM. will be scheduled for either stage, depending on the Fair’s estimate of attendance. Local and regional bands will be scheduled to perform on both stages, depending on the available openings.

I remember the first concert I saw at Chevy Court was Lady A back in 2010. Since then, I've seen Bruno Mars, Smashmouth, Jason Derulo, Florida Georgia Line, Nick Jonas, among others. I've waited at those benches for hours to be able to enjoy the concerts later in the evening, and it was all so worth it. Being that close is such a memorable experience.

Get our free mobile app

Are you heading to any of these concerts? Let us know inside the station app. Maybe we'll see you there.

Chevy Stage Lineup 2021

Chevy Court Lineup 2021

From A to Z: Amazing Riggies in Central New York You Need To Try These are just a few of the riggies that you can try in Central New York, from A to Z. What restaurant serves up your favorites?

What Famous People Allegedly Own Homes In Upstate New York? What famous people allegedly own homes in Upstate New York?

Take A Look Inside The Abandoned ShoppingTown Mall In Dewitt, NY Onondaga County currently owns the ShoppingTown Mall located in Dewitt New York near the Syracuse area. As of today, the mall is abandoned. The future of the building will go to someone who has the best vision for it. Onondaga County has issued an official request for proposals (RFP) for ShoppingTown Mall. The property will be resold to the buyer with the best plan for revitalizing the vacant property. Proposers will need to have a demonstrated history of producing "high quality projects," according to the statement. They will also need to produce financial information related to the project." Jordan Harmon was able to tour the property and take plenty of photos recently with permission from Onondaga County: The main purpose of this shoot was to document this historical structure before any alterations occur. I grew up with this mall, I can remember coming here as a kid. This was the place my family did our back to school shopping and the place where I’d blow my allowance at Fun Junction playing laser tag. To see it now is shocking to say the least. The former owner of the mall clearly made no effort to maintain it, let alone stop the hundreds of leaks in the roof.

10 Places in Central New York You Need to Visit at Least Once Looking for some of the best sights in Central New York? Here's just ten that you need to visit at least one in your life.