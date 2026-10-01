Parts of NY Already at Peak Foliage; When Will the Hudson Valley Turn?

Parts of New York are already reaching peak fall foliage. Experts estimate when the Hudson Valley will turn and how much color we can expect this year.

The latest I LOVE NY Fall Foliage Report shows near-peak and even peak conditions arriving in parts of the Adirondacks this weekend, while much of the Catskills is already around the midpoint of its transformation.

Here in the Hudson Valley, things are moving much more slowly, although Ulster County is well ahead of the rest of the region.

Spencer Platt, Getty Images Spencer Platt, Getty Images

Hudson Valley Leaves Starting to Change

According to this week's report, Kingston is already seeing about a 50% color change, while New Paltz is around 40%. Higher elevations are even further along, with Belleayre Mountain reporting more than 65% change.

Dutchess County still has a way to go. Fishkill is reporting about 15% change, while Beacon and Poughkeepsie are closer to 10%. Orange County ranges from about 10% in Newburgh and Cornwall to 20% around Goshen and Greenville.

Photo by Polina Grishma on Unsplash A path in a park with lots of leaves on the ground

When Will the Hudson Valley Hit Peak Foliage?

Historically, the region's best colors generally arrive from mid-October into early November, with higher elevations turning first. Based on where things stand now, much of the mid-Hudson Valley appears to be on track for its biggest show around the middle to latter half of October.

Will This Year's Colors Be Better?

Weather can have a major impact on just how impressive the leaves look, and there is some encouraging news this year.

Cornell University professor emerita and horticulture expert Nina Bassuk says New York's unusually wet summer could help leaves remain on trees longer, potentially giving them more time to develop color. The downside is that all that moisture can also encourage fungi that may cause some leaves to fall early.

Photo by Jeremy Thomas on Unsplash flat lay photography of purple and red leaves

Recent rain may also have delayed the start of the season slightly, but could help extend it. Bright sunny days followed by cool, frost-free nights are especially good for producing the brilliant reds we see in maples.

So, if the weather cooperates over the next couple of weeks, the Hudson Valley could be in for a more colorful fall than we saw last year.