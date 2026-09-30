Would You Pay $1 For Your Own Loop Bus?

If you've ever dreamed of owning your own city bus, Dutchess County may have a deal that's just too good to pass up.

Dutchess County has opened its latest surplus vehicle and equipment auction, and some of the more unusual items are currently available for bids starting at just $1. Among them is a 30-foot Dutchess County transit bus and a massive snow plow.

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Dutchess County Bus Starts at $1

The bus is a 2017 ElDorado E-Z Rider II Max, a 30-foot low-floor transit bus with a 5.9-liter diesel engine and more than 350,000 miles on the odometer.

But before you start planning to turn it into the ultimate Hudson Valley party bus, there is one pretty significant catch.

According to the auction listing, the frame is rotted and parts have already been removed. A title is available, but as of Wednesday morning, nobody had placed a bid and the starting price remained $1.

If a broken-down bus isn't your thing, there's also a "large plow" up for auction. That's pretty much the entire description, but photos show exactly what bidders will be getting. That item was also sitting at a $1 starting bid Wednesday morning.

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Cars, Trucks and Tractors Also Up for Auction

There are 56 lots included in the current auction, with everything from former police vehicles and pickup trucks to heavy-duty equipment.

Among the vehicles are Ford Explorer Police Interceptors, Dodge Durango Police Pursuit SUVs, Ford F-250 and F-350 pickups, a Toyota Prius, Chevrolet Impalas and a Chevy Tahoe. There are also some much larger vehicles, including International, Mack, Oshkosh and GMC trucks.

Those looking for something to use around the property may be interested in the John Deere tractors, a John Deere Gator, mower and broom equipment and other machinery. Computers, electric vehicle chargers and other surplus equipment are also being sold.

Some of the current bids are surprisingly low, but there's a reason for that. Many of the vehicles are older, have high mileage or are listed with mechanical or body problems. Everything is being sold "as is, where is."

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How to Bid on Dutchess County Surplus Vehicles

The online auction is being conducted by Absolute Auctions & Realty and bidding continues through Wednesday, October 14. The individual lots begin closing at 8pm that evening.

Anyone interested will need to register before bidding. You can view the Dutchess County Surplus Vehicle & Equipment Auction online.

Winning bidders will also pay a 10 percent buyer's premium on vehicles and equipment. Payment is due by October 19, and pickups are by appointment. Items are located in Poughkeepsie and Millbrook.

So, while you're probably not going to drive away with a perfectly functioning Dutchess County bus for a buck, if you're handy with a wrench and have always wondered what it would be like to have your own snow plow, this may be the auction for you.