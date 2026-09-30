You Could Be Breaking the Law While Raking Leaves in New York

As leaves begin to fall across the Hudson Valley, homeowners may be surprised to learn that the way they clean them up could actually be against the law.

Before long, many of us will be spending our weekends raking and blowing leaves off the lawn. But before you push that big pile toward the street, you'll want to check the rules where you live.

Depending on exactly where you are, putting leaves in the wrong place could actually be illegal.

Photo by Yuriy Vertikov on Unsplash A man with a backpack and a chainsaw in the woods

Is It Illegal to Rake Leaves Into the Street in New York?

While leaf collection rules are generally set by individual towns, cities and villages, one common practice is generally considered illegal in most communities across the Hudson Valley.

The Town of Poughkeepsie is one of many communities that offers loose-leaf vacuum pickup. Large trucks travel through neighborhoods, sucking up leaves that have been collected on the side of the street. Homeowners are instructed to have leaves "out by the road during their scheduled collection." It's important to note that "out by the road" isn't the same as "out ON the road."

The Village of Wappingers Falls has specifically warned residents not to put loose leaves anywhere in the street during its vacuum collection program. Leaves should instead be placed at the curb or edge of the pavement.

In the Town of Newburgh, the law is even clearer. Town code prohibits depositing leaves, grass, weeds and other debris on public highways, streets and gutters.

Photo by Ilya Semenov on Unsplash A pile of colorful autumn leaves against a grey stone curb

Why Putting Leaves in the Street Can Be a Problem

Even if you've seen your neighbors doing it for years, you shouldn't assume leaves belong directly in the roadway.

One major concern is storm drains. The Town of Wappinger asks residents to keep leaves and other debris away from storm drains so water can properly drain during heavy rain.

There's also the more obvious problem of a giant pile of leaves sitting along a roadway where people may be walking. The large piles can make streets even more narrow for cars to navigate. Additionally, they can make it difficult for drivers to see pets and small children who may be hidden by the leaf piles.

Many homeowners prefer to put leaves on the roadway instead of possibly damaging their lawn, unaware of the fact that they're actually breaking the law.

Check Your Local Rules Before Raking

Before spending an entire Saturday blowing every last leaf toward the street, make sure to check the rules where you live.

And if you don't feel like dealing with any of that, the DEC says there's an even easier option. Instead of raking leaves to the curb, homeowners can mulch them right into their lawn. Chopped leaves will break down and return nutrients to the soil.

It may also save you from accidentally putting your fall cleanup in the wrong place and potentially breaking your local law.