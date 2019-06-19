Fly High This Weekend at Barton Orchards

There is nothing quite like the sight of hot air balloons flying overhead. And the whooshing sound they make is like no other. This weekend, June 21 - 23, the Empire State Hot-Air Balloon Festival returns to Barton Orchards, 63 Apple Tree Lane in Poughquag. And it's going to be much more than balloons.

It all kicks off at 11 am Friday, and runs through Sunday. There will be balloon launches, weather permitting, Friday evening, Saturday morning and evening, and Sunday morning and evening. There will also be food trucks and vendors, family activities, live music, games, hay rides, kids activities, moon glows, fireworks, beer tastings, and much more. Barton Farms is also dog friendly, so bring along your four legged friend.

Even if going up in a balloon is not on your bucket list, there's nothing like seeing the balloons launch and fly above. It really is an awesome sight. Plus, there will be fun for the whole family. For a detailed schedule of events, and to get your tickets, visit the Empire State Balloon Festival website.

