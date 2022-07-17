Pride in July is Back at Barton Orchards in Poughquag, NY

Pride Month may take place in June, but that doesn't mean the celebration should stop and it won't here in the Hudson Valley.

Barton Orchards is bringing back Pride in July and will have an array of guests and events going on to celebrate at the popular Poughquag orchard.

Pride in July is an all-inclusive event that celebrates "the inclusion and diversity of the Hudson Valley community while raising awareness and support for the Dutchess County Pride Center" according to Barton Orchards.

This year Pride in July will land at Bardon on July 23rd and run from 4 PM until 10 PM and the night will end with a fireworks show by Garden State Fireworks. Performers this year include Barbra Streetsand, Summer Orlando, Yasmin, Andrew Barrett Cox, and Jan Sport who you may be familiar with from Ru Paul's Drag Race 2021 All-Stars!

attachment-BD464934-A71B-4DB4-9846-6FA37AAC6EC4 loading...

Plus, you can sign up to win $1,000 during the amateur drag contest. And for 2022, Barton has added a mechanical bull for some yee-hawin' fun in Poughquag. You'll be able to enjoy all the staples at Barton like their delicious apple cider donuts, ice cream, food and 20 New York State beers on tap at the Barton Orchard tavern.

Get our free mobile app

Tickets are available now for Pride in July at Barton Orchard at BartonOrchards.com.

Barton Orchards will be hosting a slew of events for the rest of the summer and leading into the fall. Tons of Hudson Valley residents are already talking about Hocus Pocus LIVE at the orchard coming up on October 29th. Keep an eye on their website for more details.

The Abandoned Red Apple Rest in Tuxedo, New York WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

Hudson Valley's Top Apple Picking Guide for 2021

Hard cider has also grown so much in the Hudson Valley. Local cideries have expanded and given residents the chance to learn about the process and bring back the once forgotten excitement of hard cider.

There's one thing we may have forgotten, the must have, apple picking picture for all of social media. Be sure to grab your favorite fall attire, the cutest boots and head on over to one of these local apple picking farms. Along with making sure you get your festive shot in, you can also join in on hayrides, u pick sessions and of course, apple cider donuts.

Here are the top places within the Hudson Valley to go apple picking.



