Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks + Mick Fleetwood Pay Tribute to Christine McVie

Following the news that Christine McVie died yesterday (Nov. 30), her Fleetwood Mac bandmates, Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood, shared heartfelt tributes to her on social media.

McVie had been a longstanding member of Fleetwood Mac, joining in 1970 as singer and keyboardist. Though she left in 1998, she returned in 2014 and was still in the band up until her death. The news that the 79-year-old singer died came from a statement on Fleetwood Mac's social media as well as her own, and shortly after, Nicks and Fleetwood shared their own messages about her. Fleetwood co-founded Fleetwood Mac in 1967, and Nicks joined in 1975.

“This is a day where my dear sweet Christine McVie has taken to flight... and let us earthbound folks to listen with baited breath to the sounds of that ‘song bird’… reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us,” Fleetwood wrote. "Part of my heart has flown away today... I will miss everything about you Christine McVie. Memories abound... they fly to me."

“A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away," Nicks shared in her post, which was a photo of a handwritten letter. "I didn’t even know she was ill… until late Saturday night. I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London — but we were told to wait.

“So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I’m singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day. (Written by the Ladies Haim). It’s all I can do now…”

On the second slide of the post, Nicks shared some lyrics from Haim's song "Hallelujah," and then signed the end of the letter with, "Don't forget me."

See both posts below.