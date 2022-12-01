Christine McVie Through the Years: Photo Gallery

Throughout her career, Christine McVie had the ability to blend her impressive musical skills with any outfit she was part of.

During her early years in Chicken Shack, the singer and multi-instrumentalist honed her distinctive voice, as well as developing a penchant for bluesy piano riffs.

She’d carry those skills to Fleetwood Mac, joining the band in 1970 after marrying the group’s bassist, John McVie, the year prior. The band’s first album to feature Christine was 1971's Future Games, and though Fleetwood Mac dealt with lineup changes and struggled to develop a following in the ensuing years, the young keyboardist and singer continued honing her skills.

McVie only had two songwriting credits on each of her first two albums with Fleetwood Mac, but she gradually became more and more involved in the creative process. Things really kicked into high gear once Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham joined the band on New Year's Eve, 1974. In Nicks, McVie found a friend and confidant who could help her manage the male dominated rock world of the era. In Buckingham, she had an accomplice who could bring out the best in her songwriting, building McVie’s finely crafted pop tunes into chart-topping hits.

Over the following decade, McVie would pen such classic tracks as "World Turning,” "Say You Love Me," "You Make Lovin' Fun," "Don't Stop," "Over My Head" and "Hold Me." She was an integral part of Fleetwood Mac’s rise, as they became one of the biggest bands in the world.

Save for periods where the band was on hiatus, McVie’s initial tenure in Fleetwood Mac lasted through their triumphant mid-’90s reunion. She departed on her own terms in ‘98, withdrawing largely from the public eye. She’d return in 2014 and remained an active member of the group up until her death.

Below, we’ve collected images from throughout Christine McVie’s long and impressive career.