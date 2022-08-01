Recognize This Fishkill Location? It Was Once Featured on a Hit TV Show

Do you recognize this location?

Over the last few years, we have all witnessed a massive increase in the number of movies and TV shows that have chosen the Hudson Valley to film whatever they are working on. Did you know that in 2012, one TV show was filming in the area before all the others?

After spending a day riding and sliding all over Splashdown Beach last weekend, I was able to show off my "I know the Hudson Valley better than you do" to some of my friends and family...LOL!

Now if you've ever spent a summer day riding the slides at Splashdown Beach Waterpark on Route 9 in Fishkill, did you know that up until a few years ago, there was once a restaurant in the front of the waterpark that got some national TV attention?

CJ CJ loading...

Restaurant Impossible

If you've never heard of the show Restaurant Impossible, it's one of a bunch of reality-based shows that go to different restaurants across the United States to help remake and upgrade ones that are struggling. The show is hosted by Robert Irvine and back in 2012, he visited Fishkill.

CJ CJ loading...

Joe Willy's Seafood House in Fishkill, NY

When the show came to film at Joe Willy's, owners Joe and Deana White were struggling and weren't able to turn a profit since they opened according to Reality Revisited. When Irvine first visited Joe Willy's they were located right off of Route 9 near the entrance to Splashdown. They have since moved locations and as you can see n the pictures the old location hasn't reopened since they left. Joe Willy's new location is located further north on Route 9 at 1817 South Rd, Wappingers Falls.

New Location

Restaurant Impossible returned to see how things were going with the Whites back in 2019 and from what many tell us, business is good in the new location, with many saying, if you are looking for some of the Hudson Valley's best seafood they are must try!

8 Hudson Valley Restaurants Recognized as Best in Nation Eight restaurants in the Hudson Valley have been named best in the nation in the 2022 Wine Spectator Awards.