A new mural recently unveiled at the Fishkill, New York Walmart includes some eye-raising details you may not notice at first glance.

The artwork is part of the store's extensive renovation that was celebrated in a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday. The Walmart store now features a number of upgrades, including new displays, updates to the pharmacy and vision center, a reconfigured layout, digital screens, parking lot upgrades, new signage and a fresh design change to many of the store's departments.

Wild New Mural Unveiled at Fishkill Walmart

One of the most visible changes at the new Walmart Supercenter in Fishkill is a mural painted by Taiwanese artist Stephish Liu. Liu is an illustrator from New York City who was also commissioned to create a mural for Walmart in Chelmsford, Massachusetts last year.

The artwork is part of Walmart's Community Mural Program that incorporates custom art installations in new and remodeled stores across the country. According to the company, the murals aim to include local diversity and cultural references. The murals are custom-painted for each store and are created by hand-picked artists. Walmart says the program is part of its commitment to the local community.

Hidden Details in Fishkill Walmart Mural

Those with a keen eye will be able to pick out some interesting details in Liu's new mural. According to Walmart, the artwork is a homage to "what makes Fishkill great". The town's patriotism is front and center, with a Revolutionary War soldier and law enforcement officers saluting the flag. A vehicle that presumably represents firefighters is also depicted in the image, with local residents saluting and holding their hands over their hearts in respect for their sacrifice.

There are also some clever nods to the local area hidden within the mural, such as the Dutch Church on Main Street in Fishkill. The building's unique brickwork and steeple are hard to miss. Built in 1725, the Reformed Church of Fishkill served as a meeting place for the New York Provincial Congress and was used as a jail during the Revolutionary War.

Another hidden detail includes a view of Bannerman Island from the vantage point of Breakneck Ridge, which happens to be a favorite hiking spot of the artist. There's also a depiction in the mural of the shops on Main Street in the Village of Fishkill with a big green muscle car driving by. It's unclear if the car is intended to represent the many cruise events that happen in the Fishkill area during the summer months.

While the mural does a pretty good job of capturing the spirit of Fishkill, we were disappointed to find that the town's most famous resident was omitted from the artwork.

