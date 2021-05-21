Man Brutalized Victim With Lawn Chair in Fishkill Says Police

A man was arrested in the Hudson Valley this week for using his lawn chair as a weapon.

State Police from the Wappinger barracks arrested John Peters in Fishkill on Wednesday after they say he was involved in a domestic dispute. The call came in at around 10:45pm, stating a man was assaulting someone on Derick Drive.

After arriving on the scene, troopers investigated the incident and discovered that Peters used a lawn chair to strike the victim, causing severe injuries. Although not life-threatening, the injuries were classified as "serious."

The home where the incident took place is in the Brinkerhoff area of Fishkill. Derick Drive is located in a usually quiet residential area off of Route 52 behind Ocean State Job Lot. The neighborhood is close to Dutchess Park Lake and the Brinkerhoff Elementary School.

Peters is described as a 32-year-old man from Conway, South Carolina. It's unclear if he was living in Fishkill or just visiting. Police have charged Peters with Felony Assault in the second degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth degree, which is a misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to return to Town of Wappinger Court on June 16,

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence estimates that one in four women and one in nine men experience physical violence from a partner. Every minute, 20 people are victimized by domestic violence somewhere in the United States, equaling over 10 million cases every year.

Victims of Domestic Violence can call the New York State Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline at 1-800-942-6906 for information on resources in your community.