Fishing Bust Conducted in Hudson Valley

Two anglers in Orange County are facing a string of charges after being caught taking illegal fish from a Hudson Valley river.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is tasked with enforcing fishing rules for anyone casting a line in New York waters. While every fisherman needs a valid state license before dropping a line, other regulations are aimed at helping protect younger fish so they can grow, spawn and keep the ecosystem in balance. For example, largemouth bass must be at least twelve inches long to be kept, and anglers are limited to five of them per day.

Largemouth bass are considered a key species in local waterways, serving as top predators that help control populations of smaller fish and insects. When too many undersized bass are taken, it can throw off that balance and reduce the number of mature fish for years to come. The rules may seem strict, but they’re designed to keep Hudson Valley waterways healthy for future generations.

Orange County Anglers Busted With Illegal Fish

When Environmental Conservation Officer Steffen checked on two anglers at the Ramapo River in Tuxedo on October 19, the pair had quite a mixed bag of fish. Their haul included yellow perch, sunfish and redhorse sucker, but what really caught the officer’s eye were the thirteen undersized largemouth bass ranging from seven to ten inches.

The fish were released back into the water, and the anglers were ticketed for having fish under the legal size, going over the daily limit and fishing without licenses. The DEC says patrols like this one are routine this time of year, serving as a reminder that the rules are there to protect both the fish and the future of fishing in the Hudson Valley.

