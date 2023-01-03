With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending.

The Wrong Animal was Caught

The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter in Oswego County, NY after inadvertently catching a fisher in a trap. While trapping in New York is still legal for many animals including fishers, the season had ended. So how could they safely rescue the aggressive animal? The video is remarkable to see because freeing a fanged predator from steel jaws is no easy feat.

Fisher Freed from Trap in Oswego County, NY

What may seem impossible to the average person is just another day for a DEC officer. Environmental Conservation Police Officer (ECO) Zach Brown responded to the call with a catchpole, meant to lasso the fisher from a safe distance.

Check out the tense moment below:

Fishers in New York State

Even though the fishers paw was caught in the trap, it seems like it was able to scurry off without any obvious injury. While they normally spend their time hunting in forests, fishers (also called "fisher cats") have been known to wander into residential areas (below).

Here's how likely you are to find one in your own backyard.

Facebook/Chris Byrne

Fishers in the Hudson Valley, NY

While their numbers have rebounded since they were over-trapped in the early 1900s, fishers are still a rare sight due to their small size, forest habitat, and low reproductive numbers. Still, many Hudson Valley residents have spotted them in their backyards. A fisher was captured last year on a Ring doorbell camera (above). "Careful if you have a cat or small dog as they can kill smaller pets," warned one commenter.

Fisher Facts

Even though the fisher caught on video was acting like a tiny grizzly bear, fishers are actually a member of the weasel family. Male fishers can weigh up to 13 pounds, while females top out at 8 pounds. Another claim to fame is that they are one of the only natural predators of porcupines. Find out the best ways to interact with all New York wildlife below.

