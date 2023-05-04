The Hudson Valley's first Chick-Fil-A rest stop is now open on I-87and some say there's a secret way to enter without having to travel on the Thruway.

A new 20,000-square-foot service area officially opened for business in Wallkill on Wednesday, marking the first time locals won't have to travel to a neighboring state or county to visit Chick-Fil-A. The Plattekill rest stop is just one of 27 service areas that are being completely remodeled as a part of a $450 million improvement project.

New service areas in Clifton Springs, Iroquois, Indian Castle, Chittenango and Junius Ponds have already opened, making Plattekill the fifth to be unveiled to the public.

Thruway Authority Thruway Authority loading...

What restaurants are now available at the Plattekill Rest Area?

The new rest stop now offers brand new restaurants including Burger King, Chick-fil-A, a drive-thru Starbucks, Applegreen Market Store and Taste NY featuring food and alcohol created in New York State. Panera Bread and Auntie Anne's are still under construction and, according to the Thruway Authority, will open soon.

What other amenities are at the Plattekill Rest Area?

In addition to new restaurants, the refurbished rest area also features a farm market space, dog walking area, private nursing area and more. Although the service area is already open, many of the other amenities are still under construction including a climate-controlled pet area, digital tourism kiosk, playground and soon-to-be-unveiled row of high-speed electric car chargers.

How to get to the Plattekill Rest Area

The Plattekill Service Area is located on I-87 northbound between Exit 17 and Exit 18. however, some locals say you can get there through a series of little-known back roads. There is a small parking lot behind the rest area that, the last time we were there, was open to the public so locals can visit the rest stop. In order to find it, you'll need to get to the intersection of Mill Street and Heinsman Lane near Leptondale Elementary School in Wallkill.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Take Heinsaman Lane south until the road ends in a parking area. You'll find a crosswalk that takes you to the back of the Plattelkill Service Area where you can just walk around the building and enter. Some claim that the lot is occasionally locked, but the last time we were there, there was no gate and visitors were welcome. There is another locked gate at the end of the road that would take you to the travel plaza's large lot. This is illegal to enter because you could technically also enter the Thurway without paying a toll.

As for the lot on Heinsman Lane, some people have told us that it's perfectly fine for visitors to use the parking area while others claim it's for employees only. We haven't seen signs that designate this, but some say they've heard you may risk a ticket for parking here, so be sure to keep your eyes open for any new signs that may have been put up since the writing of this article and be sure to follow all posted rules and regulations.

