First Ever Kombucha Tasting Room to Open in Poughkeepsie

The Hudson Valley is getting it's first ever Kombucha tap room.

We all know 2020 was an extremely difficult year for local business. We're always thrilled to spread the word about a new Hudson Valley business, especially when it's noteworthy and the first of its kind.

Laughing Gut Kombucha has been a family owned business in Dutchess County since 2018, according to their Facebook page. They have been brewing kombucha with their own "raw & organic recipe using whole leaf teas, natural herbs & spices."

On Monday June 28th, 2021, Laughing Gut Kombucha announced that they will finally be opening their own store front. In a Facebook status they wrote:

Let the countdown to opening day begin!

On July 10th, our (first ever!) tasting room will be open to the publicCome by to refill growlers, purchase cans, and enjoy limited edition flavors brewed exclusively for the taproom

The Laughing Gut taproom also shared that they will hold the special title of the "first Kombucha tasting room in Poughkeepsie, first in Dutchess County, and first in the Mid-Hudson Valley region."

When you visit the Laughing Gut Kombucha Taproom at 289 Main Street in Poughkeepsie, you'll will not only have your pick of delicious Kombucha flavors like Star Anise & Orange Zest, but you will also be able to enjoy their tea station.

The tea station will serve hot and cold tea brews as well as kombucha.

The Laughing Gut Taproom will officially open July 10th at 11am. You can learn more about their Kombucha's and how to place local orders on their Facebook page and on their website

