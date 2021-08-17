This Saturday, the Hudson Valley Cider Festival returns after being canceled last year with a special twist! This year the event will not only feature Hard Ciders but will also have a large variety of Hard Seltzers and Sour Beers!

WHERE IS CIDERS, SELTZERS, AND SOURS LOCATED?

Ciders, Seltzers, and Sours will take place at Barton Orchards, 63 Apple Tree Lane in Poughquag, NY. Get directions here.

WHAT TIME IS CIDERS, SELTZERS, AND SOURS?

Ciders, Seltzers, and Sours will take place between 2 pm and 6 pm. However, if you have VIP tickets you will get access starting at 1 pm! Buy VIP tickets here.

WHAT'S INCLUDED WITH YOUR CIDERS, SELTZERS, AND SOURS TICKET?

You have the option of purchasing both a General Admission ticket and a VIP ticket.

If you opt for the General Admission ticket you will receive access to the festival starting at 2 pm. Upon entry, you will be given a souvenir sampling glass and then you will have access to unlimited samples of Hard Ciders, Hard Seltzers, and Sour Beers until 6 pm.

If you opt for the VIP ticket, you will gain access to the festival for an extra hour starting at 1 pm with much fewer crowds.

At the event, everyone will have access to Food Trucks, Vendors, Farm Market & Bakery, Adult Slip N Slide, Hard Cider Hayride, Corn Hole and Games, and more!

WHAT ELSE CAN I DO CIDERS, SELTZERS, AND SOURS BESIDES SAMPLING?

There's so much to do besides sampling at the festival. Below are just some your options:

Order some street eats from Food Trucks

Enjoy live music from Jungle Love

Shop at Craft Vendors

play in the Wards Boards Cornhole Tournament

Hop on the Hard Cider Hayride

Visit the Barton Orchards Petting Zoo

Buy some Barton Orchards Cider Doughnuts

Shop at the Barton Orchards Farm Market

HOW DO I GET TICKETS TO CIDERS, SELTZERS, AND SOURS?

You can purchase your tickets online by visiting hvciderfest.com. A limited amount of tickets will be available at the gate for an increased cost, so it's highly recommended that you purchase your tickets now which are discounted. On top of that, if you want to save $5 on your ticket, use discount code TOWNSQUARE at checkout.

If you are a designated driver, we have special entrance tickets for you. These tickets will be available at the gate only and are only $10.

WHAT CAN I SAMPLE AT CIDERS, SELTZERS, AND SOURS?

There will be over 50 different options of Ciders, Seltzers, and Sours to choose from. Sampling is unlimited (within reason of course). Certain flavors are limited in quantity, so make sure you get your favorites first! Here's a sample list of what we have to offer:

Hard Ciders: 1911, Abandoned, Ace, Angry Orchard, Austin East, Awestruck, Bad Seed, Bold Rock, City Roots, Daughters Merchant, Diner Brew Co., Doc's Cider, Downeast, Graft, Hudson North, Kings Highway, Kopparberk, McKenzies, Naked Flock, Ommegang, Original Sin, Rekorderlig, Sam Smith, Stella Cidre, Wolffer, Woodchuck

Seltzers: Artic Chill, Arizona Sunrise, Austin East, Bon & Viv, Bud Light, Cacti, Corona, Flying Ember, Founders, Labatt, Michelob Ultra, Mike's Hard Seltzer, Natty Light, New Belgium, Omission, Paradox, Press, Sixpoint, Sparking Ice, Topo Chico, Truly, Two Robbers, Vizzy, White Claw, Willies

Sours: Brooklyn Brewery, Buried Acorn, Cascade, Collective, Destihl, Dogfish Head, Ellicottville, Flying Dog, Frog Alley, Millhouse Brewing, New Belgium, Peak, Peekskill, Rogue, Sierra Nevada, Sloop, Two Roads, Victory

CAN I VOLUNTEER AT CIDERS, SELTZERS, AND SOURS?

Yes! Actually this event is not possible without the help of volunteers. All volunteers must be at least 21 and will help by serving up samples to the festival attendees. In return, all volunteers are provided with a T-Shirt, Souvenir sampling glass, plus you get to sample everything FOR FREE. To volunteer, SIGN UP HERE.