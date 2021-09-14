13 Hudson Valley Cideries to Help Mark Your Fall 2021

If the last year and a half, has taught us anything, it is that we need to take a moment (or ten) to get out and enjoy what is right here in the Hudson Valley. One of the most beautiful times of year to do that is the fall.

Don't you repeatedly say to yourself when the leaves start to change colors, "How gorgeous is the Hudson Valley at this time of year? Why am I not out taking advantage of this?"

While there are many places for you to go and take in the scenery with the entire family, here are a few places that will need you to be 21 and older to investigate. Yes, they are great places to check out in the fall, but most have tasting rooms that are open year round.

Remember that some of these places are family run, and thus don't have tons of staff, so be patient, call ahead to make sure they are open and enjoy yourself, since you couldn't do it last year.

The Hudson Valley Cidery's listed below made this list because they were in the 845 area code. There are many just outside of this area as well, investigate, check out, sip, sample, enjoy! Do you have a favorite cidery in the Hudson Valley? Care to share it with us? How about a favorite local Hard Cider? Which one should we make sure to check out this fall?

Remember that while these places are great to visit, they are even more awesome with a designated driver.

13 Hudson Valley Cideries to Visit Year Round The Hudson Valley is home to many great farms that make delicious hard cider.

What is Pumpkin Spice & How to Make It