Cheers! What Does It Mean to Be a Farm Brewery in New York State?

You can practically close your eyes and taste a refreshing cold one? If you are the type of person who has a love of fresh craft beer, you might know a thing or two about how it is made, you might even have your own list of places that you will seek out and of course, you also have a list of those beers you will never try again.

New York State is going to great lengths to make sure that your farm beer is really just that.

What does it mean to be a farm beer in New York State?

In order for New York State to legally say that your beer is a farm beer, they have a few rules that a brewery has to follow before they can call it that.

What are the guidelines for a farm brewery to say they they make it in such a way?

New York State says that (at least through the end of 2023) no less than 60% of the hops and 60% of all other ingredients must be grown in New York State.

What happens to Farm Beer in New York in 2024?

In 2024, in order to call yourself a farm brewery, 90% of the hops that you use, as well as 90% of the rest of the ingredients used in your brew, must also be grown in New York State.

Do these changes make a farm beer more tasty or less tasty?

You will have to judge for yourself, but isn't that part of the fun? Seeking out new beers and new breweries? Cheers!

