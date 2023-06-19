State police say a New York state man is facing multiple charges, including felony driving while intoxicated, after an incident Thursday night on the Thruway. Officials say the suspect, who almost struck a Trooper when attempting to flee, has multiple DWI convictions from the past ten years.

Police Say New York State Man Fled Officials on Thruway

New York State Police said in a press release that troopers pulled over a man Thursday night on I-87 in Clifton Park, for multiple vehicle and traffic violations. Officials say the 30-year-old suspect from Colonie was uncooperative and provided false information to state police. An investigation also showed the subject had been drinking, according to police.

From there, it gets really crazy, according to State Police.

State Police say the suspect failed to follow instructions and then fled the scene in his vehicle, nearly striking the Trooper. The suspect's empty vehicle was later located a short distance away, as officials say the suspect tried to flee on foot. Further investigation discovered the suspect had multiple DWI convictions over the last ten years.

Police say the suspect surrendered himself to authorities, where he was arrested and processed. State police say he's been charged with Felony Driving While Intoxicated, Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree, Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the First Degree, and multiple other vehicle and traffic law violations.

Difference Between Felony and Aggravated DWI in New York State

Some may confuse Felony DWI with an Aggravated DWI in the state of New York. What's the difference between the two exactly?

According to Tilem & Associates, Aggravated DWI is committed when a person is caught operating a vehicle with a BAC of .18% or higher. However, Aggravated DWI, despite its enhanced penalties, is not a felony rather it is a misdemeanor, according to the firm's website.