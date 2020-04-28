FDA Reminds Everyone to Please Stop Drinking Hand Sanitizer

Your weekly dose of common sense comes straight from the United States Food and Drug Administration. Don't drink or inhale disinfectants. Doesn't matter what the President may have said, joking or not. Reuters reports that the FDA asked hand sanitizer companies to add denatured alcohol to discourage people from drinking the products.

Hand sanitizers are not proven to treat COVID-19, and like other products meant for external use, are not for ingestion, inhalation, or intravenous use.

The FDA also recommended that the products carry child safety warnings. The Coronavirus has caused many people to panic and either resort to buying products in bulk, or mixing chemicals and cleaners that don't belong. A recent report found that poison centers across the country received 45,550 exposure calls related to cleaners (28,158) and disinfectants (17,392) from January to March. That is a increases of 20.4% from 2019 and 16.4% from 2018.

