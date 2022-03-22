Going out to eat with a vegetarian presents a couple of problems.

The problem is not quite as big these days because so many people have given up eating meat that restaurants pretty much had no choice but to add some vegetarian options. Problem solved. But, if you’re going out to eat with a vegan, that’s a whole different story.

Saugerties, NY Pizzeria Has New Vegan Options

There aren’t too many non-vegetarian restaurants that offer a full vegetarian menu in addition to the regular menu. Until now. Brickyard Pizza at 3139 Route 9W in Saugerties has just added a full-on vegan menu, and even though I’m not vegan, this menu looks delicious. Vegans are able to enjoy the same foods their non-vegan friends are eating but in vegan form. That’s right. Vegan meats and cheeses so vegans can enjoy meatballs and other delicious meats, or non-meats as the case may be.

Just check out some of the items on the new vegan menu. You can get a vegan cheese pizza, and you can get it with vegan sausage, vegan meatballs, and vegan pepperoni. Or all three. You can get vegan garlic knot meatball sliders, vegan meatball parm sub, vegan sausage and peppers, vegan sausage and pepper ziti, and even gluten-free vegan pizza. That’s what I call accommodating.

Finally, vegans can enjoy a meal with non-vegan friends. What a great concept. Brickyard Pizza is at 3139 Route 9W in Saugerties. While you’re in Saugerties enjoying your vegan meal, make sure you leave some extra time to walk around this charming village and check out all the cool shops. Mangia!

