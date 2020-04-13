Fatal ATV Crash in Orange County

Police are investigating a fatal all-terrain vehicle crash in the Village of Wallkill.

On Saturday, April 11, at approximately 1:00 p.m., State Police form the Highland barracks responded to Cottage Street in the Village of Wallkill.

The investigation revealed that Michael S. Morris, 49, of Wallkill was riding an ATV on a service road off Cottage Street when he struck a chain that was extended across the service road causing him to fall off of the ATV.

Morris was wearing a helmet at the time. Responding emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures and subsequently pronounced Morris deceased at the scene.

