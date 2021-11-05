Farmer’s Market Craft Fair Every Saturday at Dutchess County Farm

Who needs the malls and the big department stores when you can do your holiday shopping in a cozy setting where some of the Hudson Valley’s best crafters will gather? It sounds too good to be true, but it’s happening this Saturday and every Saturday from 10AM - 3PM through Dec. 18 at Limar’s Farm and Nursery on Noxon Road in LaGrangeville.

The Farmers Market Craft Fair is an opportunity for you to do your holiday shopping with local craft vendors, so you know that you’re getting unique one of a kind gifts for everyone on your holiday gift list. And I’m sure I don’t have to remind you of all of the talented crafters here in the Hudson Valley. Not only will you be able to check out all the cool handmade items, you’ll also find fresh local apple cider, maple syrup, Bronx bagels and a whole lot more.

When you’re done with your holiday shopping, or if you just need a break, cozy up on the patio by the fire-pit and enjoy a hot cup of coffee and fresh donuts while listening holiday music. It sounds like the perfect way to spend a Saturday afternoon, and you’ll get something accomplished while having a great time. Plus, it’s a chance for you to “buy local”, something that we should all consider doing this holiday season.

Limar's Farm and Nursery is easy to get to. They’re at 1167 Noxon Road in LaGrangeville, and the Saturday Farm Market Craft Fairs will be held from 10 - 3 every Saturday through Dec. 18. For more information, check out the Limar’s Farm and Nursery webpage.

This Hudson Valley College Boasts Superstar Alumni Famous People Who Attended Bard College

READ MORE: 39 Photos Of The Mid Hudson Bridge Under Construction