Famous Ulster County Sculpture Park Announces 2021 Season

If you live in the Hudson Valley and you’ve never visited Opus 40 in Saugerties, you’re missing out. The story behind Opus 40 is a fascinating one, and it’s a beautiful place to visit. First, let me tell you a little bit about it.

Opus 40 is a sculpture park built in and from a quarry by sculptor and quarryman Harvey Fite. It’s made from dry stone ramps, platforms and pedestals and spans over 6 acres. Fite worked on the sculpture for almost four decades before he died in 1976. Opus 40 has been called by some people the Stonehenge of North America. It's now a non-profit, park and museum.

Now, Opus 40 hosts concerts, festivals, theater, workshops, nature hikes, weddings and more. And they’ve just announced their 2021 season of events. This year’s events include Friday Picnics, Stockade Saturday Cabarets, outdoor movies with Upstate Films, bird watching walks, symphony concerts, a jazz concert, and even a medicinal nature walk. On Saturday, May 15, Opus 40 will host a socially distanced community day which is free for locals. That will be a great day to get to know this great venue. Opus 40 is currently open for limited spring visits Thursday - Sunday from 11AM - 5PM, but you’ll need to sign up in advance.

Even the ride to Opus 40 is beautiful. You’ll find it at 50 Fite Road in Saugerties, in the heart of Ulster County. For the full list of events, to learn the entire Opus 40 story, to become a member, and to sign up for spring visits, check out the Opus 40 website.

