Famous New York Deli to Open Lower Hudson Valley Location

Anyone in the mood for a pastrami sandwich?

A popular family deli, that has been in business for 70 years, is opening its second location later this year. According to LoHud, that second deli will be in the lower Hudson Valley area. The new location will go in place of two empty storefronts that are currently being remodeled and "built out from scratch", says the deli's website.

Bronx Favorite to Open New Spot in Westchester

LoHud reports that Liebman's Deli, which has been a staple in the Bronx since opening in 1953, will open its new store in Addyman Square in the Village of Ardsley.

Store owner Yuval Dekel says the Westchester location "will be very similar to the current location with the same menu and a similar ambiance.".

The deli's website says the new store is set to open in the fall of 2023.

