Famous Hudson Valley Irish Pub Preparing For Another Comeback?

One of the Hudson Valley's most famous Irish pubs has been sitting empty, but there's new hope that the legendary watering hole could soon return.

For nearly three decades, Sweeney's Irish Pub in Walden was much more than a place to grab a Guinness. It was a local institution where generations of customers gathered for good food, live music and some of the biggest St. Patrick's Day celebrations in the Hudson Valley.

Now, after a change in ownership and an eventual closure, Sweeney's may be ready for another comeback.

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The History of Sweeney's Irish Pub in Walden

Sweeney's story began with Gary Sweeney, who immigrated to the United States from the village of Ramelton in County Donegal, Ireland, in 1989. After settling in Yonkers and working as a bus driver, Sweeney eventually moved to Walden, where he opened his namesake Irish pub on Orange Avenue in 1997.

Over the next 26 years, Sweeney's became a fixture in the community. Even a devastating fire in 2002 couldn't stop the popular pub, which was completely rebuilt and reopened in 2004.

Of course, Sweeney's was best known for its legendary St. Patrick's Day celebrations. Every March 17, customers would line up before sunrise to enjoy a traditional Irish breakfast and secure a seat before the first official Guinness was poured at 8am.

For years, 101.5 WPDH broadcast live from the pub, joining hundreds of revelers for a morning of music, giveaways and a celebration that would continue well into the evening.

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Sweeney's Sold After 26 Years

In August 2023, Gary Sweeney sold his beloved bar to two local brothers, Jon and Rich Bruschi. The new owners promised longtime customers that they would preserve the traditions that had made Sweeney's such an important part of Walden.

Gary reportedly returned to Ireland to enjoy his retirement, while the brothers took over the business and continued its famous St. Patrick's Day festivities.

Unfortunately, the new chapter didn't last. The pub eventually closed, leaving longtime customers wondering whether they would ever again be able to walk through the doors of their favorite Irish watering hole.

Legendary Walden Bar Heading Back to the Market

After surviving a devastating fire and rebuilding once before, perhaps this legendary Hudson Valley Irish pub still has another comeback left in it.

A newly announced real estate listing shows that the former pub at 33 Orange Avenue is expected to officially hit the market on September 26 for $874,999.

The property includes a 3,465-square-foot commercial space, some restaurant equipment, a private parking lot and a spacious two-bedroom apartment upstairs.

While there is the possibility that another business could take over the landmark building, many locals are hoping someone new steps up and brings the old Sweeney's back to life, complete with its Irish traditions, live music and legendary St. Patrick's Day celebrations.