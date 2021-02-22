The owners of a landmark Hudson Valley diner are mourning the loss of a father-to-be who was killed when a gender reveal device exploded.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Sunday just before noon, New York State Police in Sullivan County responded to a residence on the Lt. JG Brender Highway in the town of Liberty for a report of an explosion.

An investigation revealed that 28-year-old Christopher Pekny from the town of Liberty was building a device to be used at a child gender reveal party. The device exploded resulting in the death of Christopher Pekny and injuring his brother, 27-year-old Michael Pekny, also of Liberty.

Michael was transported to Garnet Medical Center in Middletown, according to New York State Police from the Liberty barracks. His condition hasn't been released

Christopher Pekny was the father-to-be. He was building the device for his unborn child's gender reveal party.

More information about the death isn't known at this time. The Pekny family owns Robin Hood Diner on Old Route 17 in Livingston Manor.

"We are deeply saddened and must inform you all of the loss of our dear (our) beloved Christopher. We appreciate the overwhelming display of love and support that you all have shown. The Robin Hood will be closed for the immediate future. More details will be posted when we have them available. Thank you," Robin Hood Diner wrote on Facebook.

The diner opened in 1955. The Pekny family purchased the diner in 1980 and has been operating the family business ever since.

"The Robin Hood (arrived) in 1955 on back of a big rig, and it has been a neighborhood landmark ever since," Robin Hood Diner writes in the about section on the diner's Facebook page. "The Pekny family bought the diner around 1980 and have been operating it ever since. Grandma (Klara) still cooks breakfasts almost every morning, and her son Peter Sr. is the head chef/bartender/owner/etc. of the establishment. The food is good and affordable and are the drinks in the tavern. The house specials include Shell Steak, Sauerbraten, and Goulash. The soups are hot and made fresh daily, and the coffee is the world's best."

The incident remains under investigation by the New York State Police and the New York State Police Bomb Disposal Unit, police say.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post newsletter.

Keep Reading:

CDC Guide to Masks

25 Insane Photos of Snowstorm in the Hudson Valley