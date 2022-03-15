Bogus Real Estate Listings Found in the Hudson Valley

If you or someone you know is looking to buy or rent, double-check for this.

I was looking at one of the local groups on Facebook and noticed a post by a Hudson Valley resident who recently encountered a fake real estate listing. She explained that she was looking on Craigslist and came across a post that mentioned our area, however here is where things get a bit fishy.

If you look closely at the picture, it shows a pretty nice house that you supposedly could walk to Vassar College from. Call me crazy, but there is no way that house is in New York and is close to Vassar. If there was any house in New York that had a palm tree in the front yard, I would for sure be living in it. Something isn't right here.

Phony Real Estate scams:

According to sources, these kinds of fake posts get put on the internet and the purpose is to try to lure people into clicking on them and having them get interested in the property. Once you try to inquire about it, the scammer reportedly tries to get your information through multiple sources like credit check info, your social security number, and more. Ugh.

What to do if you see a real estate scam?

If you see one of these posts, you should report it right away to the website that is hosting it so they can become aware. It's also a good idea to take a screenshot of it to share with others so they are on the lookout. The posting was reported and has since been taken down.

Now time for some positive real estate, here is a beautiful spot to check out and a building that was revived into a business:

