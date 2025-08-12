Several Bright Explosions Captured Over Newburgh, New York

A security camera captured two explosive bursts of light that appeared over Newburgh, New York in the early morning hours this weekend.

Kim Pappalardo may have one of the most entertaining doorbell cameras in all of the Hudson Valley. The Newburgh resident says her security cam captured two wild explosions in the skies over her apartment complex, and it's not the first time.

The footage captured on Saturday and Sunday is similar to other videos she discovered when reviewing her camera back in 2023. Two years ago, Pappalardo made headlines when she shared video of a huge explosion that some believed could be proof of life on other planets. In reality, it was most likely a lucky shot of the Geminid meteor shower that was happening at the time.

Two Explosions Captured Over Newburgh, New York

Pappalardo shared two videos that clearly show bursts of light exploding in the sky above Newburgh, New York. The first video was captured on Saturday, August 9 at 4:31am. A streak of light is seen flying over an apartment building before exploding in a huge flash. The second video is from Sunday, August 10 at 2:47am. It also shows a similar item streaking through the sky before bursting.

Flashes of Light in Newburgh, New York Explained

Just like in 2023, video from Pappalardo's security camera appears to be connected to a naturally occurring phenomenon. According to Earthsky.org, the Perseid meteor shower began last month and is currently at its peak. The best chance to catch a meteor, either with your eyes or a video camera, started over the weekend and will continue through tonight.

A meteor, or shooting star, occurs when a piece of space debris burns up as it falls to the Earth. When our orbit travels through the remnants of a comet or asteroid, many of these pieces of debris can enter our atmosphere, creating a meteor shower like the one we're experiencing right now.

