‘Expert’ Hudson Valley Plumber Killed in Upstate New York Crash

New York State Police still don't know what led to a deadly crash in the Upper Hudson Valley late last week.

New York State Police from Troop K confirmed an investigation into a fatal crash in Columbia County, New York.

Fatal crash in Columbia County, New York

On Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, New York State Police began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 9 in the town of Livingston, Columbia County.

Last Friday just before 3 p.m., New York State Police troopers were sent to State Route 9 and County Route 8 for a vehicle off the road.

New York State Police determined that 59-year-old Thomas F. Jahoda of Germantown, New York drove off the road in his 2012 Nissan Titan, hit a gravel pile and then a tree near the Xtra Mart/Citgo gas station.

Germantown, New York Man With Ties To Westchester County Killed In Livingston, New York Crash

Jahoda was transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital by Northern Dutchess Paramedics where he later succumbed to his injuries, police say.

Jahoda was raised in Ossining, New York, according to his obituary.

Expert Plumber In Westchester County, New York

After high school, Tom worked in Westchester County, working at the water treatment plant in Peekskill until his retirement in 2020.

"Though he was an expert plumber, Tom was well known for his ability to build or fix anything – skills he always was happy to share with friends and family in need of a hand," his obituary states.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

