Ex-NBA Player From Newburgh Accused of Punching Daughter

A former NBA basketball player who grew up in the Hudson Valley is making headlines after being accused of domestic abuse.

According to an arrest report obtained by the Miami Herald, Amar'e Stoudemire was arrested on Sunday for allegedly striking his daughter and drawing blood. Police say they were called to a condo complex in Miami late Saturday night after Stoudemire's ex wife, Alexis, said that her daughter was assaulted.

According to the report, Alexis Stoudemire's daughter and two sons were with Amar'e on Saturday when she was called to pick them up. Alexis says she received a photograph from her daughter and a "plea for help" after being struck by Amar'e. Her former husband told her that the girl was being "disrespectful."

The basketball player moved to Orange County, New York when he was just 12 years old. Stoudemire's mother worked picking fruit, traveling to the Hudson Valley in the fall for the apple harvest. After his father died of a heart attack and his mother went to prison for petty theft and forgery Amar'e lived in Newburgh for half a year before moving to Port Jervis. where he stayed for the next four years.

Amar'e Stoudemire began his NBA career by being drafted to the Phoenix Suns out of high school, becoming Rookie of the Year in 2003. In 2010 Stoudemire signed with the New York Knicks and eventually played for both the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat before retiring from the NBA.

Police say Saturday night's incident started when the girl was speaking with her grandmother who was also present at the condominium. Stoudemire allegedly confronted the girl, saying she was being disrespectful to her grandmother. After denying that she was being rude, Stoudemire reported told her ‘You’re talking back again' while allegedly punching her on the right side of her jaw.” After that. the girl said he slapped her face and the left side of her body. The hit to the nose was allegedly hard enough to draw blood.

Police say that Stoudemire was informed of his right to remain silent, before telling officers that he had the child's mother pick her up “because she was sad.” When asked why the child was upset he said it was "because she received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar.”

The ex-NBA took to social media to declare his innocence.

Stoudemire was arrested and released after posting a $1,500 bond. A no-contact order has been issued between Stoudemire and his daughter.

