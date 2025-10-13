Get ready for an unforgettable night of classic rock as Evil Woman – The American ELO brings the legendary music of Electric Light Orchestra to life at the Middletown Paramount Theatre on Friday, October 17th! We're giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to this unforgettable show, so read below to find out how you can win for FREE!

Evil Woman - The American ELO Evil Woman - The American ELO loading...

Evil Woman – The American ELO is widely recognized as the premier tribute to the music of Jeff Lynne and ELO. With a full rock band and live string section, they faithfully recreate the lush arrangements and electric energy of hits like “Mr. Blue Sky,” “Don’t Bring Me Down,” and “Livin’ Thing.” Their performances have wowed audiences across the country with both musical precision and a vibrant stage presence.

Since forming, the band has built a loyal following and earned critical praise for their dedication to capturing the spirit of ELO’s groundbreaking fusion of rock, orchestral sounds, and futuristic themes. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or new to the magic of ELO, this concert promises an electrifying evening of nostalgia and musicianship.

Tickets are on sale now on Ticketmaster.com and the Middletown Paramount Theatre official website, or you can enter using the form below for your chance to win a pair for FREE!