Eviction Leads to Standoff with Police in Poughkeepsie, New York

Earlier today (January 25th, 2023) the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office issued a community alert for the area just of Dutchess Turnpike in Poughkeepsie. Pleasant View Road was the scene of police activity for a few hours which resulted in law enforcement requesting the public stay clear of the area.

Later in the day, the matter was resolved but left one person arrested for the incident. According to a press release issued just before 5 PM by the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, the incident started at around 9 AM and was resolved at approximately 12:20 PM when the man suspected to be involved surrendered peacefully.

Standoff with Police Closes Down Neighborhood for Hours in Poughkeepsie, NY

The press release issued this afternoon states that Shawn R. Magliocchino, age 28 has been arrested for allegedly causing the incident that resulted in the neighborhood lockdown as the stand-off unfolded. Around 9 AM the Sheriff's Office's Civil Division arrived at 21 Pleasant View Road in Poughkeepsie to serve the resident with an eviction warrant. According to the report that is when Mr. Magliocchino displayed a shotgun and refused to cooperate.

Suspect in Standoff Wednesday Surrenders and Arrested in Poughkeepsie, NY

Upon arrival contact was made with Mr. Magliocchino, who then displayed a shotgun and refused to cooperate with the service of the warrant. At that time numerous personnel from the Sheriff’s Office and Town of Poughkeepsie Police responded, including Emergency Services and hostage negotiators, and Mr. Magliocchino ultimately surrendered peacefully at approximately 12:20 pm. At the time of the incident there was also another family member inside the residence, however they left peacefully and were unharmed. (Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Press Release via Facebook)

Mr. Magliocchino has reportedly been charged with Menacing a Police or Peace Officer. This is a felony charge. He was processed, arraigned in the Town of Poughkeepsie Court, and has been remanded to Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond. This is a criminal case that is still under investigation and Mr. Magliocchino is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office was assisted today by members of the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department and the Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response.

