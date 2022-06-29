Esteemed Poughkeepsie Organization Celebrates 175 Years

One of the most well loved organizations in the Poughkeepsie area and beyond is The Children’s Home of Poughkeepsie. The folks at The Children’s Home realize the importance of a good and loving upbringing and how it can mold a child’s whole life. Unfortunately, there are children all over the Hudson Valley who do not have the luxury of a good upbringing. Children from broken and/or abusive homes. And that’s where the Children’s Home of Poughkeepsie comes in.

For 175 years The Children’s Home of Poughkeepsie has taken in children of all ages and given them a place to live, love and learn. To be with other children and adults who care about them. A real home, or as close to a real home as they’ve ever known. And lots of love. But The Children’s Home can’t do it alone. They need funds to help all of those kids, and that’s why they are holding an important fundraiser this week.

It’s the Open Your Heart Fundraiser for The Children’s Home of Poughkeepsie, this Thursday, June 30 from 6PM - 9PM at the Grandview in Poughkeepsie. The evening begins with a cocktail party featuring delicious hors d’oeuvres and an open bar. The evening continues with a 45 minute musical performance, seated dessert and champagne. This year The Children’s Home of Poughkeepsie welcomes New York Tenor Christopher Macchio back to the stage­ in honor of their 175th anniversary.

For more information about the Open Your Heart Fundraiser, and to learn more about The Children’s Home of Poughkeepsie and their mission, or to make a donation, check out their website.

