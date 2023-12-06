25 Acres Set on Fire Near Dutchess County Light Display

A Hudson Valley family's record-setting light display is expected to be upstaged by an entire forest of burning trees.

Every year, thousands of Hudson Valley families make the pilgrimage to the ERDAJT light display in LaGrangeville. The Gay Family has been putting on the holiday light show at their home since 1995. What started with a humble 600 lights has evolved into a Guinness World Record of over 720,000 lights.

Visitors are welcome to visit the home and drive through the circular driveway surrounded by a dazzling display of lights synced to music. Cars begin lining up at dark each night to get their chance to visit the home on Patrick Lane.

Forest Fire Near ERDAJT Light Display

This week, it may be slightly more difficult to get to the display because of a planned burn of 25 acres not far from the Gays' home.

The Union Vale Fire Department said in a press release that there will be a 25-acre controlled burn in the area of Clove and North Clove Road. Those who've visited the ERDAJT display know that this is very close to the light display.

The fire, if successfully contained to the intended location, should have little to no impact on traffic to and from the display. It's unclear, however, how the smoke may affect those who are visiting the display this week.

"Well Planned" Burn by Land Stewardship Foundation

Dr. Will Ryan, the director of the Land Stewardship Foundation, says the fire is necessary to restore the natural character of the local habitat and is being done in a carefully planned way.

The controlled burn was many months in the planning stages and involved several partners and many moving parts, all geared toward meeting the important goals of managing nonnative species and restoring fire to fire-dependent habitats.

It's unclear if the foundation took into consideration the number of visitors who will be in the area this week to view the Christmas lights on Patrick Lane when planning the burn.

Know Before You Go

In the unlikely event that the fire has an impact on local roads or the viewing of the display this week, it's a good idea to check before visiting. The ERDAJT Facebook page is constantly updated with the latest information on the display and any weather-related closings.

