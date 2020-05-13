Episode of ‘Billions’ Filmed in Hudson Valley Airs on Showtime

Scenes shot during a snowstorm that ended in a real-life bus accident have finally made their way to the small screen.

The Showtime series Billions recently began its fifth season on Showtime. The newest episode, which debuted on Sunday, contains plenty of local views as well as background actors handpicked by producers from real-life Hudson Valley residents.

YouTube/Billions on Showtime

In December, production began in New Paltz at the Mohonk Mountain House and surrounding areas. A local casting call was put out for extras over the age of 18 to play 'wealthy upscale event-goers'. Unfortunately, some of those who applied for the job wound up injured.

A snowstorm hit the Hudson Valley during the first week of December when filming was scheduled. According to Hudson Valley Post, a bus transporting background actors was traveling down Mountain Rest Road in New Paltz when the driver stopped to help another motorist in distress. After the driver exited the bus, it was hit from behind by another vehicle and wound up sliding into a ditch. Four passengers were injured and taken to local hospitals.

The episode contains scenes shot in New Paltz during the storm and even includes exterior shots of a snow-covered Mohonk Mountain House. The site was also used for exterior and interior scenes.

You can watch episode two of season five on-demand now at Showtime's website or their streaming app.

