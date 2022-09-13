Epic Kingston Scavenger Hunt this Weekend

Tired of doing the same old thing every weekend? Not that there’s anything wrong with your routine, it’s just sometimes we want to do something just a little different. Something fun. Maybe even something interactive. What if I told you that there is something fun and different going on this weekend? And you can even win prizes by taking part in it. It’s true, and I’ll tell you all about it.

The Keegan Army from Keegan Ales is hosting a scavenger hunt through Uptown Kingston, and it’s open to everyone. Here’s how it works. Teams of up to 4 people will compete against each other and the clock. This is a running and/or walking event only; with no driving at all. Costumes are encouraged just for fun, and there will be cash prizes awarded. All the information about the scavenger hunt will be given at the beginning of the race. Sounds like a pretty fun day, doesn’t it?

And the Kingston Scavenger Hunt isn’t just a fun filled day. It’s a fun filled day for a great cause. Proceeds from the hunt will benefit the President’s Challenge Scholarship at the Ulster Community College Foundation. It’s nice to know the money stays right here to help local students.

The Kingston Scavenger Hunt is this Saturday, Sept. 17 from 3PM - 6PM at Keegan Ales at 20 Saint James Street in Uptown Kingston. The cost is only $48 per team, and remember, it’s for a great cause. And after the scavenger hunt, you can always get a great beer and a delicious bite to eat right there at Keegan Ales. For more information, check out the Kingston Scavenger Hunt web page.

