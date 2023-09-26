Enter To Win Two VIP tickets For The Bear Mountain Oktoberfest

Did you know that the largest Oktoberfest in New York is right here in the Hudson Valley? It's true! The Bear Mountain Oktoberfest is the biggest and best festival in the state!

Taking place every Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 30th through October 22nd, this event is filled to the brim with exciting activities for children and adults alike! There will also be lots of delicious German food to eat and plenty of drinks to go around. The best part? Entry is completely free! You just have to RSVP ahead of time (which automatically enters you in a raffle for some free giveaways!)

attachment-BearMountainOktoberfest23 loading...

Enter To Win VIP Tickets

Want to get a little more out of the festivities this year? We're giving away a pair of VIP tickets to use for The Bear Mountain Oktoberfest! Some VIP perks include a premium parking pass, exclusive Bear Mountain merch, unlimited food and drinks, and much more. To enter, simply enter your information below and we will contact you if you're a winner.