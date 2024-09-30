Enter To Win Tickets To The Doobie Brothers on October 1st

Get ready for an unforgettable night of music as The Doobie Brothers take the stage at the historic Capitol Theater in Port Chester on October 1, 2024, featuring the legendary Michael McDonald!

Doobie Brothers: A Musical Legacy

Formed in the late 1960s in Northern California, The Doobie Brothers have carved a niche for themselves as one of the most iconic rock bands in American music history. Their blend of rock, blues, R&B, and folk has produced timeless hits that resonate with audiences of all ages. From their breakout album Toulouse Street to their classics like “Listen to the Music,” “Black Water,” and “What a Fool Believes,” the band’s rich history is marked by a commitment to musical integrity and connection with their fans.

The Doobie Brothers are known not just for their chart-topping records but also for their electrifying live performances. With a touring lineup featuring original members Pat Simmons and Tom Johnston, along with multi-instrumentalist John McFee and the soulful Michael McDonald on keys and vocals, fans can expect a night filled with the music they love, performed by the artists who created it.

Why You Can't Miss This Concert

The band has remained relevant through decades of change in the music industry, continually engaging new generations of fans. Their ability to evolve while honoring their roots is a testament to their enduring appeal. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or new to their music, the live experience is something special—one that you won’t want to miss!

Want to be part of this incredible evening? Enter to win tickets to see The Doobie Brothers live! Don’t miss your chance to experience their timeless hits in person.