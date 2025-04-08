Enter to Win Tickets to See The Black Crowes at Bethel Woods this Summer!

The Black Crowes are back on the road this Summer for their “Happiness Bastards Tour (The Reprise)!” They’re returning to the Hudson Valley on September 27th for an unforgettable show at Bethel Woods and we’re giving away a pair of seated tickets under the pavilion, so read below to find out how to enter!

Recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees, The Black Crowes, are back and better than ever with their first new music release in nearly 15 years with their 2024 album titled, “Happiness Bastards!” The band have put their squabbles behind them and announced their third reunion in 2019 after disagreements within the band caused them to part ways back in 2002 and again in 2015. Since reuniting, the band has played hundreds of shows, and they show no signs of slowing down after announcing another leg to their 2024 headlining tour.

The current band lineup includes founding members & brothers Chris (lead vocals) and Rich Robinson (guitar); Sven Pipien (bass), who joined the band in 1997; and touring members Nico Bereciartua (guitar), Cully Symington (drums), and Erik Deutsch (keyboard). This tour kicks off at the end of May at Boston Calling music festival, and continues all the way into the end of September with the tour’s grand finale at Bethel Woods! It’s definitely not one you’ll want to miss!

Tickets are on sale now on Ticketmaster.com or through Bethel Wood’s official website, or you can enter below for your chance to win a pair of seated tickets for FREE!