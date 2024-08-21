Enter to Win Tickets to See Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening!

Jason Bonham is set to put on an amazing tribute show for Led Zeppelin on December 4th at The Palace Theater in Albany! See below on how you can win a pair of tickets:

A remarkable tribute concert is set to honor the life and legacy of John Bonham, the legendary drummer of Led Zeppelin. This event will take audiences on a journey through the band’s storied career, featuring hits from their most influential albums, including Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin II, Led Zeppelin IV, and Physical Graffiti. Led by John Bonham’s son, Jason Bonham, the concert is a heartfelt celebration of the drummer’s enduring influence on rock music.

The band performing has been lauded for their meticulous recreation of Led Zeppelin’s sound, offering an experience so authentic that listeners often feel as though they are witnessing the original band in their prime. As one attendee described, the band “recreates Led Zeppelin’s music to such a degree that one can’t help but close their eyes and simply listen.” For fans, this event is a chance to relive the magic of one of rock’s greatest bands and to pay tribute to the man whose drumming helped define an era.

Tickets for this concert go on sale Friday August 23rd at 10AM, but if you enter our contest you could win a pair for free!