Enter to Win Tickets to See Eric Clapton at MSG

Eric Clapton has announced his 2025 tour! With just a handful of scheduled U.S. dates alongside special guests The Wallflowers, the legendary rock and blues icon will be performing at Madison Square Garden on Friday, September 19th. We’re giving away a pair of tickets to this unforgettable show—see below for your chance to win:

attachment-thumbnail_Static_Social-Twitter_800x419_EricClapton_2025_Regional_MadisonSquareGarden_0919 loading...

Eric Clapton's career spans over six decades, establishing him as one of the most influential guitarists in rock and blues history. He first gained recognition in the 1960s as a member of The Yardbirds, where his blues-infused guitar work earned him widespread acclaim. After leaving the band, Clapton joined John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers, further establishing his status as an artist to be reckoned with. He then formed the legendary supergroup Cream in 1966, where songs like “Sunshine of Your Love” and “White Room” became anthems of the era. After Cream's breakup, Clapton continued to shape rock history with Derek and the Dominos, releasing Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs, featuring the iconic track “Layla.”

As a solo artist, Clapton achieved immense success, blending rock, blues, and pop influences into his music. Hits like “Wonderful Tonight,” “Cocaine,” and “Tears in Heaven” showcase his ability to craft emotive songs with unforgettable guitar work. Despite battling addiction and personal tragedies, including the heartbreaking loss of his son, Clapton’s resilience and artistry have earned him numerous accolades, including multiple Grammy Awards and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductions. His legacy as a master guitarist and songwriter remains undeniable, and his influence continues to resonate with musicians and fans around the world.

Tickets for the 2025 Eric Clapton tour are currently on sale now through Ticketmaster and the full list of tour dates can be found on the Eric Clapton official website. Enter below for your chance to win a pair of free tickets to the highly anticipated MSG show: