Enter to Win Tickets to See Drive-By Truckers on Their 2025 Tour

Drive By Truckers is headed to the Capitol Theater on Thursday January 30th! Over nearly 25 years, the band has evolved musically while retaining a distinctive sound that blends elements of country, rock, blues, and even punk. With shows across the country, we have a pair of tickets up for grabs for this show in Port Chester, NY - see below on how to win them:

Drive-By Truckers are a significant force in American rock music, and their significance goes beyond music; they’ve become an emblem of a certain kind of American experience, particularly the complex, often contradictory history and culture of the South. Despite the humble beginnings, their third album Southern Rock Opera sold 10,000 copies independently, with no major distribution deals in place. Their tour following the album release, which kicked off with an intense 75 shows in 90 days, stretched into the following year, and became a turning point in the band’s career.

The success of both the album and the tour helped Drive-By Truckers secure management and booking representation. They were picked up by High Road Touring, a relationship that continues to this day. In 2002, the band signed their first official record deal with Lost Highway Records, who reissued Southern Rock Opera that summer, just as the tour was winding down. This marked the beginning of a new chapter for the band, who transitioned from playing small dive bars and crashing on floors to performing in larger venues and touring on a bus.

Southern Rock Opera set the stage for the band's future success, becoming the first in a series of critically acclaimed albums. Over nearly a quarter of a century, Drive-By Truckers have continued to evolve, known for their high-energy performances and an eclectic mix of southern storytelling, rock, and astute political commentary. Their relentless touring has taken them to thousands of shows across three continents.

While the band has often been asked about another Southern Rock Opera tour, they’ve consistently resisted the idea. Guitarist Mike Cooley, known for his blunt humor, has joked that any return to that material should only happen "on ice." Nevertheless, the album has had lasting success, continuing to sell and making regular appearances on lists of the best albums of the 2000s.

In mid 2024, the band had finally embarked on their Southern Rock Opera Revisited Tour, and they will be continuing shows from now well into the 2025 spring season. Tickets for their 2025 shows including their show at the Capitol Theater, on currently on sale now. Enter our contest below for a chance to win a pair of tickets!