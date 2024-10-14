Enter to Win a Pair of Tickets to Wallkill’s Haunted Barn!

Elevate your spooky season with a trip to Wallkill's Haunted Barn! Located at River's Edge Ranch in Middletown, NY every weekend until Nov 3rd, this haunted house walk through experience will surely be one to remember. Enter our contest below for a chance to win a pair of tickets this Halloween season:

Do You Have The Courage To Survive?

Wallkill’s Haunted Barn offers a spine-tingling adventure through a maze of horrors where nightmarish creatures lurk in the shadows, ready to send chills down your spine. As you navigate the eerie corridors, you'll encounter a bone-chilling atmosphere filled with terrifying sights and sounds that immerse you in pure fright. Each twist and turn reveals new horrors, making it a heart-pounding experience for thrill-seekers and horror enthusiasts. Prepare yourself for an unforgettable journey into the depths of fear at Wallkill’s Haunted Barn!

Not a Fan of Frights?

For those who may not be quite ready to embrace the chills and thrills of the season, Rivers Edge Ranch offers an array of family-friendly attractions perfect for a fun-filled day. Indulge in mouthwatering treats from our food vendors, and be sure to visit the charming petting zoo, where children and adults can interact with adorable farm animals. In addition to these highlights, guests can enjoy a variety of engaging activities designed to entertain visitors of all ages.

Tickets for this haunted house experience are on sale now.The ranch opens for fun at 12PM and the haunted barn opens at 5:30PM. All tickets will include access to the ranch as well as the haunted barn experience. If you enter our contest you and a friend could enter for free!