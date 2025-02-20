Enter The Adams Garden Show Photo Contest To Win $250

Step into the garden of the Renaissance! The Adams Fairacre Farms Garden Show is showcasing a brand new theme that's centered around the enchanting era of the Renaissance. Starting on Friday, February 21st in the Poughkeepsie and Newburgh locations, and on Friday, February 28th in the Kingston and Middletown locations, the lawn and garden show will be in full swing with magical displays, magnificent scenes, era inspired products and so much more. We are teaming up with this beloved Hudson Valley super farm market and creating a Garden Show Photo Contest where one lucky winner will win a $250 Adams gift card from entering this photo contest!

2024 Adams in Wonderland Garden Show 2024 Adams in Wonderland Garden Show loading...

Adams Garden Show 2025 Theme: The Era of The Renaissance

After the success of the 2024 Garden Show with an Alice in Wonderland theme, cleverly titled 'Adams in Wonderland', Adams has come up with another magical theme for their lawn and garden center. In preparation for the Spring season, four Adams locations—Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Kingston, and Middletown—will be participating in this garden show, and you will be able to snap your best photo amidst the breathtaking themed displays. Each store has been transformed into a Renaissance wonderland, featuring vibrant Town Squares bursting with colorful blooms, a cozy Hobbit House nestled among lush greenery, majestic Castles, rustic Stockades transporting you back in time, a mystical Enchanted Forest filled with magical beauty, and the grand elegance of a Royal Court fit for kings and queens. Each area is adorned with Renaissance-inspired products, bringing old-world charm to every corner.

Contest Rules: How To Win $250

One Grand Prize Winner will receive a $250 Adams Fairacre Farms Gift Card—perfect for stocking up on gardening essentials, fresh produce, or delightful treats! To participate, take your Renaissance inspired photo at any one of the Adams Garden Show locations in Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Kingston, or Middletown and submit your entry through one of four ways: via the WRRV, WPDH, The Wolf, or 94.3 Lite FM radio station apps.

The more locations you visit, the more chances you have to win—submit a photo from every store to see what each location has to offer and showcase your creativity and photography skills! You will have the opportunity to submit one photo per Adams location, but each entry must be submitted through only one of the four designated radio station apps. Get into full renaissance character and dress for the part, use the hashtag #FairestOfTheFairacres, and don't forget to add which location your photoshoot took place at! The contest ends once the garden shows conclude on Sunday March 9th, and our lucky winner will be chosen soon after.