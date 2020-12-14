Elton John’s Debut Album Launch Him Into Stardom

This week on the WPDH Album of the Week, we'll feature the debut album from the great Elton John, which is celebrating 50 years this year.

Elton John released his self-titled debut album on April 10, 1970. It was released by Uni Records as his debut album in the United States. Many Americans assumed his first album was Empty Sky, but that was not released until 1975 in the United States.

His self-titled included his breakthrough song Your Song, which established his career. The album was certified Gold in February of 1971 by RIAA. It was also nominated for the Grammy Award for Album of the Year.

In 2003, The album was ranked number 468 on Rolling Stone Magazine's list of 500 greatest albums of all time. It was also inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame as an album that shows "qualitative or historical significance", according to Wikipedia.

The tracklisting for Elton John:

Side One:

Your Song I Need You to Turn To Take Me to the Pilot No Shoes Strings on Louise First Episode at Hienton

Side Two:

Sixty Years On Border Song The Greatest Discovery The Cage The King Must Die

The album received reissues in 1995 and 1996, identified as Mercury and Rocket editions, each of which, contained three additional songs. In 2008 a deluxe edition bonus disc was released that contained 20 songs.

The album was not intended to turn Elton John into an artist, but rather as a demo for artists to consider recording his songs.

Nominate an album you'd like to hear us play on WPDH for the Album of the Week