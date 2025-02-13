Who is Elephant & Piggie and Why Are They Coming to Poughkeepsie?

Elephant & Piggie are coming to Poughkeepsie. If you don't know why this is such a big deal, we've got you covered.

There have been some big celebrity sightings in and around the Hudson Valley. From many local areas being highlighted in the new series of Severance to famous stand-up comedians like Chris Rock and Louie CK doing secret dates at local clubs. But for a certain segment of the community, nothing is bigger than an appearance by George the Elephant and his friend Piggie.

Who are Elephant & Piggie

To understand Elephant & Piggie you need to go back to 2007. That's when Mo Willems created the characters for a series of two books. Now with over 25 titles to their names, the duo is known all around the world.

George is a boy elephant who is friends with a female pig named Piggy. Together they're known as Elephant & Piggy. The couple teaches children about friendship and how to deal with life's problems through stories that are told from their perspective. The innovative way these books are written shows emotion through words. As the characters get sad, the font of their words becomes small. Facial cues are also used so that children learn how to tell when a friend is sad or needs extra encouragement.

Elephant & Piggie Visiting Poughkeepsie, New York

The sensation of Willems' books has spawned a world tour that has brought Elephant & Piggie to libraries around the world and has also spawned a musical show. Now, the famous duo are headed to Poughkeepsie, New York to give their Hudson Valley fans a chance to meet them in person.

The Mid-Hudson Discovery Museum in Poughkeepsie has events scheduled this Friday, Saturday and Sunday with Elephant & Piggie. Kids will be able to take pictures, say hello to their favorite literary characters and even give them a hug. There will also be a special storytime followed by a crafting session when attendees will be able to make Elephant & Piggie creations to bring home.

The events are free to members and scheduled for Friday, February 14 from 11am to 12pm, Saturday, February 15 from 2pm to 3pm and Sunday, February 16 from Noon to 1pm. With some snow in the forecast, it's best to confirm times on the day of the event with the Museum.

