Elderly New York Couple Killed In Head-On Crash In Hudson Valley

An elderly Hudson Valley couple lost their lives when another driver drove into the other lane to pass traffic.

On Thursday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal accident on Route 9W in Greene County, New York. The crash killed an elderly couple from Hudson, New York, and injured the other driver.

Fatal crash on State Route 9W in New Baltimore, Green County, New York

On Tuesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 10:11 a.m., New York State Police responded to State Route 9W, approximately three-tenths of a mile north of State Route 144, in the town of New Baltimore for a report of a collision involving two vehicles.

The investigation revealed that at the time of the crash 31-year-old William Steele from Hannacroix, New York was driving south on Route 9W in a 2014 Dodge pick-up truck. 90-year-old Charles Woullard and his wife, 76-year-old Frances Woullard both from Hudson, New York were driving north on Route 9W in a 2014 Dodge Caravan.

In an effort to pass slow traffic, Steele drove from the southbound lane on Route 9W into the northbound lane, police say. He crashed his truck head-on into the Caravan, according to New York State Police

Charles Woullard and his wife Francis were pronounced deceased at the scene, police say.

Steele was transported to Albany Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No Charges Filed

As of this writing, no charges have been filed but State Police report the investigation is ongoing.

