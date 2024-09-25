Elderly New York State Man Dies in ATV Crash

All-terrain vehicles, or four-wheelers, are a popular vehicle that travels on low-pressure tires, and is designed to handle a wider variety of terrain than most other vehicles. ATVs are often ridden by residents across New York state for recreational use.

State Police say an elderly New York state man died after an ATV crash late Friday morning. According to offcials, the crash appears to have been caused by a problem with the vehicle's brakes.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, New York state has seen 433 fatal ATV wrecks from 1982 to 2012. With those numbers provided by the Pulaski Kherkher Law Firm, this gives New York the eighth position among U.S. states that have the most fatal crashes

New York State Police said in a press release that on September 20 at approximately 11:43 a.m., troopers responded to an area in Adirondack Park in the town of Bellmont for an ATV accident.

State Police say an investigation determined that a 2002 green and black Arctco ATV, was traveling east on an ATV dirt trail, and went down a hill. However, the brakes suddenly malfunctioned, causing the driver to lose control before he was ejected off the ATV, according to state offcials.

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene, according to offcials.

New York State Police have identified the victim as 93-year-old Lyman G. Miller of Ellenburg Depot, New York.

