Eggbert Returns Just When the Hudson Valley Needs Him the Most

Let's face it, this has been a terrible two months. Since St. Patrick's Day, the Hudson Valley has been shut down, hundreds of people have fallen victim to coronavirus, businesses continue to suffer and we're all at the end of our ropes.

Just when we thought we couldn't take anymore, a friendly face has returned this week to let everyone know that things are going to be alright. Enter Eggbert! The Hudson Valley's holiday icon has popped up just in time to spread some much needed holiday cheer.

Eggbert, of course, is the animated egg that appears every Christmas season at Devitt's Nursery and Supply in New Windsor. Eggbert has been greeting boys and girls of the Hudson Valley since 1972, asking children what holiday gifts they desire and sending the information directly to Santa himself.

In 2017 Eggbert teamed up with Newburgh Brewing Company to launch "Angry Eggbert." The hoppy IPA brewed with spruce needles has now become a yearly offering. The beer has even spawned "Eggbert After Dark," a special adults-only event where the talking egg lets off some steam after his busy holiday season.

Eggbert has brought comfort and joy to so many generations of Hudson Valley residents, it's no surprise that he would decide to show up now to offer relief to his loyal fans. This week, Eggbert has teamed up with Newburgh Brewing to release a special version of his beer and help out his Orange County neighbors. Angry Eggbert: 2020 Springtime Edition is now available for home delivery from Newburgh Brewing Company.

A. Boris

The special edition beer is a New England IPA brewed with fresh spruce needles, giving it that classic Angry Eggbert flavor. The warm feeling you'll have drinking it, however, isn't only a result of the 7% abv. A portion of the proceeds from every four-pack of Angry Eggbert is being used to pre-purchase Christmas trees from Devitts Nursery. In a partnership with Habitat For Humanity, Newburgh Brewing will be delivering the trees to Newburgh families who may need a little extra cheer this coming holiday season.

I can't think of a better reason for Eggbert to return, and it looks like I'm not alone. Cans of Angry Eggbert: 2020 Springtime Edition are flying off the shelves. If you'd like to get yours before they're all gone, you can reserve four-packs right now on the Newburgh Brewing Delivers website.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: